Services
Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home
1163 Reynolds Street
Covington, GA 30015
(770) 786-6177
Zelma Hillman Stewart

Zelma Hillman Stewart Obituary
STEWART (HILLMAN), Zelma Mrs. Zelma Hillman Stewart of 6177 Geiger St., Covington, GA 30014, entered eternal rest on October 16, 2019. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 3:00 PM at the First United Methodist Church, 1113 Conyers Street, Covington, GA 30014. Reverend Doug Gilreath, Pastor, Pastor Emeritus Hezekiah Benton, Jr., Eulogist, assisted by Pastor Ronnie M. Thomas, Jr., Officiant, and others. Interment, New Covington Cemetery. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Mr. Riland Stewart; daughter, Ms. Debbie R. Hillman; son, Mr. and Mrs. Gregory (Deborah) Hillman; three grandsons, Brelan, Keaton, and Fabian Hillman; sister, Mr. and Mrs. James (Ada) Allen; and a host of other relatives and friends. The remains will lie in-state at the church from 1:00 until the hour of service. Family will assemble at the above address at 2:00 PM. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 22, 2019
