WARD, Zetta Zetta Ward, age 92, of Marietta, GA passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM, on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta, with Pastor Clarence Howard officiating. Interment will follow at Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta. Born in Douglasville, GA, Mrs. Ward lived in Cobb County for most of her life. She retired from Charter Bank as a Vice President after a lifelong career in banking. She was a member of Milford Baptist Church for over 60 years where she served as Treasurer, taught Sunday School, and sang in the Golden Tones Choir. She also served in the Altrusa Club and Meals on Wheels, and was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Ward. Survivors include: three children, Faith (Mike) Kindlin, Al (Sherri) Ward and Hope (Stephen) Webb, Sister, Edna Hendon, grandchildren, Larry (Casey) Ward, Flint (Kim) Ward, Amy (Brent) Price, Jeffrey (Phoebe) Webb, Emily Kindlin, Christen (David) Epstein, great-grandchildren, Reagan, Layton, Ailyn, Zachary, Ryder, Parker, Corra, Broderick, Nyan, Ayala and Lucas, and niece, Lynne Lovelace. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Zetta Ward's memory to the @ . The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 12 PM until 2 PM, at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 9, 2020