ALLEN, Zeva Dee Zeva Dee Allen (77) of Conyers, GA passed Thursday, April 30, 2019. Celebration of Life Services will be held 1:00 PM on Friday, May 11, 2019 at our at our Rockdale Chapel 1999 Hwy 138 SE, Conyers, Georgia 30013. Interment will be at Hillandale Memorial Gardens 6201 Hillandale Dr., Lithonia, GA 30058. Visitation/Viewing Friday, May 10, 2019 at our Rockdale Chapel, 1999 Highway 138, Conyers, GA 30013 from 12 noon to 8:00 PM. Family will be present from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM to receive friends. Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. (770)285-6673.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2019