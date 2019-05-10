Services
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - Rockdale Chapel
1999 Hwy 138 SE
Conyers, GA 30013
(770) 285-6673
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - Rockdale Chapel
1999 Hwy 138 SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Calling hours
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - Rockdale Chapel
1999 Hwy 138 SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - Rockdale Chapel
1999 Hwy 138 SE
Conyers, GA 30013
