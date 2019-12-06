Services
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - Rockdale Chapel
1999 Hwy 138 SE
Conyers, GA 30013
(770) 285-6673
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Loves & Hugs Christian Tabernacle
1701 Klondike Rd., SW
Conyers, GA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Banks-Gollate Obituary
BANKS-GOLLATE, Zion Symone Celebration of Life Service for Zion Symone Banks-Gollate of Conyers, GA, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, 11 AM at Loves & Hugs Christian Tabernacle, 1701 Klondike Rd., SW, Conyers, GA 30094 with Senior Pastor Chief Apostle Charlotte Hill, Eulogist. Interment Green Meadows Memorial Garden. Ms. Zion's remains will lie in state until hour of service. Visitation TODAY from 12 PM - 8 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Rockdale Chapel, 1999 Hwy., 138 SE Conyers, GA 30013. (770)285-6673.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 6, 2019
Inform family & friends of Zion's passing.
