Service Information Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic 1804 East 7th Street Atlantic , IA 50022 (712)-243-4111 Obituary

On Saturday, June 22, 2019, Aaron Jerome Newton, loving father of two children, passed away at the age of 44 while enjoying what he loved most; riding his cherished Harley.

Aaron was born Jan. 8, 1975, in Atlantic. He attended Atlantic High school, graduating in 1993. He began working for Schwan's shortly after graduation. Aaron worked for Schwan's for approximately 15 years. On May 4, 2002, he married Melissa Docker. From this union, two wonderful children were born, Aaron Jacob and Pruett JoAnn. Aaron later married Melanie Kramer in January 2016. With this union, Aaron gained two step-children, Morgan and Zane.

Aaron enjoyed watching his kids participate in numerous school activities and looked forward to their summer vacations each year for family adventure. He was a life-long Chicago Bears and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. When it came to music, he loved to rock out to Guns N' Roses, Metallica, and Ozzy Osbourne just to name a few. He also enjoyed riding his Harley and embarked on many adventurous trips. On one special occasion, Aaron and his brother Dan rode all the way to California to visit his cousin Heath. He was known for his quick wit, boisterous laugh, infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. His greatest joys in life were his children and enjoying time with his family and good friends.

Aaron was preceded in death by his mom, Hazel Newton and his Mommy, Denise Siedelmann.

He is survived by his children, Aaron and Pruett; his father, Hugh Newton; his dad, Bernard Kaltoft; his step-dad Lee, Sieldelmann; his brother, Dan (Cheryl) Newton; sisters, Diana (Wayne) Livingston and Donna (Edward) Leazenby; brothers, Jason Hastings, Alan (Katie Huff) Siedelmann and Neal (Brooke) Siedelmann; girlfriend, Gwynne Sorenson; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Aaron's final wishes were to be cremated. Family will greet friends at a visitation from 10 – 11 a.m. with a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 29 at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic. A luncheon will directly follow the service.

Flowers may be sent to Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home. Memorials may be sent to 13505 Grissom St, Omaha, Neb. 68138.

Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at



