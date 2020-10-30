Aaron Rebarcak, 35, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at his home.
Open visitation will begin at noon Friday, Nov. 6 at Roland Funeral Home, followed by visitation with the family present from 4 – 6?p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 11?a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
If capacity at the funeral home is reached due to social distancing guidelines overflow seating, with livestreaming, will be available at the Cass County Community Center where the luncheon will be held following the service. The family invites you to attend the luncheon even if you are unable to attend the service. The live stream link will be posted at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
prior to the service for anyone not able to attend the service in person.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Aaron's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
