Aaron Rebarcak, 35, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at his home.

Aaron will be deeply missed by his children, Lola and Kia Rebarcak of Atlantic; mother, Kathy (Lee) Weston of Griswold; father, Dann Rebarcak of Atlantic; sisters, Emily Rebarcak of Atlantic and Paige Rebarcak and her son, Fisher Miles of Montana; step-brother, Jesse (Katie Weston and their children, Jack and Henry all of Rockford, Ill.; step-sister, Brandi (Cody) Newman of Atlantic; grandmother, Joanne Rebarcak of Atlantic; aunts and uncles, Carrie (Chuck) Biddison of Arizona, Amy (Dan) Polaschek of Spencer, Jeff (Constance) Rebarcak of Chicago, Debra (Ralph) Adams of Thornton, Colo. and Brenda Walter of Walnut; girlfriend, Sarah Myers and her daughter, Willow of Atlantic; mother of Lola and Kia, Lisa Costello; any many extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Don and Shirley Bladt and Ken Rebarcak; and uncles, Jeff Bladt and Bruce Walter.

Open visitation will begin at noon Friday, Nov. 6 at Roland Funeral Home, followed by visitation with the family present from 4 – 6 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. If capacity at the funeral home is reached due to social distancing guidelines, overflow seating, with livestreaming, will be available at the Cass County Community Center where the luncheon will be held following the service.



