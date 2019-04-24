Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic 1804 East 7th Street Atlantic , IA 50022 (712)-243-4111 Send Flowers Obituary

Abby Dean Ward, 57, of Lewis, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in rural Atlantic.

Abby was born March 20, 1962, in Iowa City, to Albert and Ada (Kellogg) Ward. He lived in Lewis for the majority of his life and attended Griswold High School receiving his GED from Iowa Western Community College. He also took continued education for work he did at the City Water Treatment Plant in Lewis.

Abby married Cynthia Ostrander June 20, 1980. Then on Aug. 25, 2012, he married Jodi Sarsfield. He was a member of A.B.A.T.E. of Iowa, being the membership officer for 18 years.

His working career took him through being an auto and bike mechanic, builder, driver, laborer and auto restorer. He was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed biking and restoring cars and trucks. He would help anyone who needed it. His favorite pastime was hanging out with his grandkids.

Those preceding Abby in death were his grandmother, Ada Margaret "Nanna" C. Hayes; parents, Albert and Ada Ward; and his sister, Kaydee Jean Anderson.

Survivors include his wife, Jodi Ward of Atlantic; daughter, Diane (Jason) Mitchell and their children Zephyr and Willow all of Lewis, daughter, Danielle (Brent) Gallaher and their son Xilus all of Atlantic; son, Ryan Ward of Lewis; brother, Donnie (Carol) Ward Sr. of Clarinda, and their children Donnie Ward Jr. and Missy Albert; brother, Nathan "Bingo" (Mary) Ward of Atlantic; sister, Ada Margaret "Margie" (Les) Kuhns of Missouri and their children Sheila Heyer, Perry Nupp, Patricia Boomer, Brenda Davis, Mike Nupp and Jenny Fletcher; step children, Brittany (Dakota) Garey, Beka (Mick) Paul and Jake Dorscher; and step grandchildren, Oliver Garey, Lorelia and Dexter Paul.

Memorials may be left to the family for designation later.

Visitation with family will be from 1 – 3 p.m., with a funeral starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic. Condolences may be left to

