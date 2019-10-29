Home

Alberta Cecelia Becker

Alberta Cecelia Becker Obituary
Alberta Cecelia Becker, 93, of Cumberland, died on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at the Heritage House in Atlantic.
Visitation with the family present will be Sunday, Nov. 3 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, located at 204 E Fifth Street. A celebration of life funeral service will be held Monday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. at the Roland Funeral Home with lunch following the service at the Atlantic Gospel Chapel in Atlantic, located at 104 East 13th Street. Interment will be at a later date at the Weirich Cemetery, Lyman.
Survivors include her husband, John.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Alberta's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 29, 2019
