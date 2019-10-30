|
Alberta Cecelia Becker of Cumberland, passed away at the age of 93 on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the Heritage House in Atlantic.
Alberta, the daughter of Henry and Minnie (Frank) Sothman, was born at home on the family farm on Aug. 29, 1926. Alberta graduated from the Atlantic High School in 1944, and taught in the country school system for six years. Alberta married John Roger Becker of rural Cumberland on Feb. 18, 1950. They farmed northwest of Cumberland where they raised a family of five. Alberta was an active member of the Atlantic Gospel Chapel, the B & D Club, and the Senior Haven. She served as a Union Lucky Clovers 4-H leader, and a Cub Scouts den mother. Alberta was dedicated to her faith, her husband, her family, to the farm and her community.
Survivors include her husband of 69 years, John of Cumberland; sons, Craig Becker and his wife, Jane of Atlantic,Galen Becker and his wife, Pat of Cumberland, Roger Becker and his wife, Wendy Gertjejanssen of Maplewood, Minn., Doug Becker and his wife, Jenny of Pleasant Hill; daughter, Jolene Geary and her husband, Steve of Bristol, Wis.; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Janet Thompson and her husband, Don of Park City, Kan.; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding Alberta in death were her parents, Henry and Minnie Sothman; sisters and brothers-in-law, Arlene Riepe and her husband, Merle, Aletha Sanny and her husband, Lloyd, Berdele Petersen and her husband, Art, Marcella Ridlen-Costello and her husband, Don, Luella Costello and her husband, Lynn; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Kermit Sothman and his wife, Norma Jean and Orlin Sothman and his wife, Lori. Lynn Costello and Marcella Ridlen remarried following the passing of their spouses Luella and Don. One great-granddaughter, Izabella Becker is also home in heaven.
Visitation with the family present will be Sunday, Nov. 3 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Roland Funeral Home, 204 E 5th St., Atlantic. A celebration of life funeral service will be held Monday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. at the Roland Funeral Home with lunch following the service at the Atlantic Gospel Chapel,104 East 13th St., Atlantic. Interment will be at a later date at the Weirich Cemetery, Lyman.
Roland Funeral Home is caring for Alberta's family and her arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 30, 2019