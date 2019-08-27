Home

Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic
1804 East 7th Street
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-4111
Alex Anthony Laehle

Alex Laehle, 53, of Atlantic, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at his residence in Atlantic.
Alex was born Oct. 1, 1965, in South Gare, California, to John Laehle and Janice (Ristau) Krieger. He graduated from Sunny Hills High School in Fullerton, CA. He was married to his wife, Kathleen, for 23 years. Alex lived in Atlantic for 14 years working as a plumber for Camblin Plumbing and Heating. His favorite enjoyment and hobby was fishing and camping at Lake Anita. He also enjoyed truck racing, gardening, and "Dawn Patrol" with his daughters. Alex was a proud handy man, and most of all a beloved husband and father.
He is survived by his beloved wife Kathy; two daughters, Taylor Marie of Seattle, Wash., and Raeann (James Smith) Laehle of Atlantic; mother, Janice (Donald) Krieger of Riverview, Fla.; grandchildren, Gary, Kaisen, Rayleigh, Noah; niece, Mackenzie; and nephew, Troy. Preceding Alex in death is his father John Laehle in 1986.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 with a prayer service at 3 p.m. at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic is in care of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 27, 2019
