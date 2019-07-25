Home

Alice M. May Obituary
Alice M. May, 72, of Audubon, died July 22, 2019, at The Friendship Home in Audubon.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 26 at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation will be held Thursday, July 25 at 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon.

Survivors include her husband Stephen May of Audubon.

The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on July 25, 2019
