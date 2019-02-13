Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan Lee Larsen. View Sign

Allan Lee, son of Nels and Marie (Fredricksen) Larsen, was born April 21, 1926, southeast of Elk Horn. He graduated from Elk Horn High School in 1944 where competing in basketball and baseball was a favorite memory from those days.

Allan enlisted in the Navy in high school and just days after graduation headed to Farragut, Idaho for military training with the United States Navy. He served on the USS Ozark and then proceeded to the US 7th fleet. Allan fought battles in the Philippines, Iwo Jima and Okinawa. He was on the twin 40 gun crew and manned the 5" gun as 1st shell man thanks to his height. He was on the ship in Tokyo Bay on Sept. 2, 1945, when the peace treaty was signed. Allan was honorably discharged in 1946.

On Sept. 21, 1950, Allan was united in marriage with Reta Hansen at Elk Horn Lutheran Church where he was baptized and confirmed. Three daughters were born to this union.

Allan drove a tank wagon for a local gas station, owned a cream route and worked for Larsen Construction until 1982 building and renovating several homes in the area. Allan then worked for Danish Mutual Insurance until he retired in 1994.

Allan was a faithful member of the Elk Horn Lutheran Church, serving on the board and as an usher and deacon. He was a member of the American Legion for 72 years. Allan also served as Director of the Danish Mill corporation and was part of the Danish Mutual Insurance Association for nine years. He was on the volunteer fire department squad, the Elk Horn town council, and volunteered for various town functions.

Allan loved driving around the town of Elk Horn, which he was very proud of, drinking coffee with his buddies at the round table, and of course, cheering for the Yankees and his own hometown team.

He died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at his home in Elk Horn.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brother Kenneth Larsen; sisters-in-law Marge Hansen and Mildred Anderson; brothers-in-law Dallas Hansen and Milo Anderson; and sons-in-law Jim Urban and Michael Doiel.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Reta Hansen Larsen; three daughters: Becky Runyan (Don) of Falls City, Neb.; Carol Urban of Underwood; and Jane (Steve) Kahl of Fishers, Ind.; Four grandchildren: Darcy Demmel (Paul) of Chicago, Ill/; Andy Runyan of York, Neb.; Scott Urban of Omaha, Neb.; and Alissa Kahl of Fishers, Ind.; One great-grand-daughter Amalia Demmel of Chicago; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many special friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14 at the Elk Horn Lutheran Church in Elk Horn with Reverend Keith Menter officiating.

A Special Reading will be given by Darcy Demmel, and Congregational Hymns

will include "Great Is Thy Faithfulness," "Blessed Assurance," and "How Great Thou Art." Reverend Keith Menter will sing "The Lord's Prayer," and the organist will be Nancy Watson.

Casket Bearers will be Andy Runyan, Scott Urban, Paul Demmel, Mark Larsen, Rick Hansen, Marc Shelstrom, Lynn Juelsgaard and Dave Steen. Honorary Casket Bearers will be Kent Larsen, Kevin Larsen, Charles Fredricksen, Wayne Andersen, Doug Johnson and Friends of the Round Table.

Interment will be in the Elk Horn Lutheran Cemetery in Elk Horn.

Funeral Home Ohde Funeral Home

108 N Main St

Kimballton , IA 51543

