Allan T. Hansen, 80, of Atlantic, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
Allan was born Feb. 9, 1940, in Atlantic, to Theodore and Mildred (Krough) Hansen. He grew up in rural Anita and attended the Anita schools.
He was married to Rosie Lilienthal Nov. 23, 1958, in Atlantic, and then moved to the farm where he and Rosie built their home in 1975.
Allan worked at Lindemans until he began farming and operating Hansen Machine & Welding. He had been a member of the Audubon County Deputy Reserves for 18 years. Allan served with the National Guard.
He was a member of the Brayton Lutheran Church.
Allan loved farming, flying airplanes, welding, going to farm shows and riding shotgun with his son, Bruce, on wrecker calls.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Mildred Hansen; his wife, Rosie who passed away only ten days before Allan; a daughter, Barb Walters and her husband Steve; and his brothers, Dell, Darwin and Terry Hansen.
Those left to cherish the memories made with Allan are his son, Bruce (LeeAnn) Hansen of Atlantic; a daughter, Sonya (Tom) Gaines of Atlantic; grandchildren, Stephanie (Andy) Kloewer of Atlantic, Nicole (Jerry) Chapman of Atlantic, Kim Gaines (fiancé Jeff Costello) of Bellevue, Neb., Christina (Greg) Wilke of Atlantic, Brett (Shelby) Hansen of Council Bluffs, Melissa Walters of Harlan, Brian Walters of Ottumwa, and Laura Walters (special friend Jessie Jackson) of Lancaster, Mo; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Lynette Hansen and her son, David of Des Moines.
Public viewing and visitation, without family present, will be from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic.
A private family graveside will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery.
State mandates only allow 15 people in a public setting at any given time, social distancing must be followed, and masks are mandatory.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.