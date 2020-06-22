Alma Tallman, 84, of Atlantic, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
A Celebration of Life Memorial service is pending.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Alma's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jun. 22, 2020.