Alma Tallman, 84, of Atlantic, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 11 at the United Church of Christ in Atlantic. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and face masks are required.
Burial will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Pennington Cemetery, south of Sigourney.
A link to watch the service via live stream will be posted to the Roland Funeral Service website prior to the service.
Memorials may be directed to Stephen Ministry at the United Church of Christ in Atlantic, or the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation at https://myasthenia.org.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Alma's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 11 at the United Church of Christ in Atlantic. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and face masks are required.
Burial will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Pennington Cemetery, south of Sigourney.
A link to watch the service via live stream will be posted to the Roland Funeral Service website prior to the service.
Memorials may be directed to Stephen Ministry at the United Church of Christ in Atlantic, or the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation at https://myasthenia.org.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Alma's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jun. 23, 2020.