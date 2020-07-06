Alma Tallman, 84, of Atlantic, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
Alma Irene was born on January 13, 1936, in Sigourney, the daughter of Verle Clifford and Blanche Elizabeth (Knox) Utterback. She grew up on the family's dairy farm with her three sisters, and graduated from Sigourney High School in 1954. Following graduation, she attended Iowa State University where she met Laurence Peter "Pete" Tallman. In 1958, she graduated from Iowa State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics Education. The same day of graduation, she and Pete were united in marriage, and the couple remained in the Ames area where she taught at Gladbrook and United Community Schools. In 1964, they moved to Atlantic for Pete to start the Southwest Iowa Farm Business Association. Alma was a homemaker and stayed home with the couple's two children, Kathy and Curtis.
Alma was active in all of her children's activities; 4-H being one of her favorites because she was able to teach lifelong skills in Home Economics to many area youth; sewing being her specialty. Her ability and patience later led to teaching at the local Singer Sewing Store. She and Pete later purchased the Singer dealership in 1979 and Alma took over management and sales. When she could not find a repairman, she learned to repair machines herself and became the local Singer repairwomen. Even after her retirement she was the one everyone in the area trusted to fix and tune up their machines.
She was an avid bird watcher and gardener; anything to do with birds and flowers she enjoyed. Alma was a member of Birds and Blooms, an online publication and chat room, and made many close friends through this group. Alma had a knack for woodcarving and made countless pieces for friends and family. These pieces included a carving of her family, the Singer Sewing Machine logo, and the Iowa State University logo and birds carved into old wooden thimbles. Alma also wrote many pieces of poetry. There was never a doubt as to what her favorite color was, possibly an "aquaholic." She was proud of her family, especially her granddaughters, as they were often the first topic of conversation followed by the sharing of a few pictures to show their accomplishments. With them being so far away, Alma also "adopted" local grandkids that would come to the store after school where she would help them with their homework and talk about anything they wanted including advice on life.
Alma came to know her Lord and Savior at the age of four. She was a member of the United Church of Christ in Atlantic where she was active in Stephen's Ministry. Alma loved to interact with people and took any chance she could to be social.
Alma is survived by her daughter, Kathryn (Rob) Van Peursem; son, Curtis (Pamela) Tallman; granddaughters, Laura (Alex) Kofskey, Abbie Tallman and Katie Tallman; sisters, Lois Collins, Rose Torgerson, and Avis Keen; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Verle and Blanche Utterback.
A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the United Church of Christ in Atlantic, with Reverend Nancy Jensen officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and face masks will be required. A link to watch the service via live stream will be posted to the Roland Funeral Service website prior to the service.
Burial will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Pennington Cemetery, south of Sigourney.
Memorials may be directed to Stephen Ministry at the United Church of Christ in Atlantic, IA or the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation at https://myasthenia.org.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Alma's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.