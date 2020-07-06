Alma Tallman

Alma was the mother of Kathryn Van Peursem, my sister in law. I remember the first time I met Alma, was for Rob and Katie's wedding. At the time I had an infant, and Alma was so kind and understanding, finding me a special place with a great rocking chair, so I could care for the baby. I liked her instantly. Over the years, whenever we crossed paths she always had a twinkle in her eye and she would say something witty and clever. Super interesting lady. I appreciated how she looked at life with a different lens, and wasn't afraid to be herself. She loved her children and grandchildren well, our sympathies to the entire family.

Diane, Glen and Lindsey Broek

diane broek

Friend