A visitation with family will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. on Friday, April 12 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 13 also at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the local , or to the Nishna Valley Family YMCA, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, or the Atlantic Animal Shelter.

Survivors include her husband, Hal Gronewold of Atlantic.

Alveda (Allie) Gronewold, 81, of Atlantic died March 31, 2019, at Atlantic Specialty Care.

