Alvie H. Bald, 87, of Audubon, died Nov. 2, 2019 at his home in Audubon.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. at the St. John's Lutheran Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation will be on Wednesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the St. John's Lutheran Church in Audubon.
Survivors include his wife Sandra Bald of Audubon.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Nov. 4, 2019