Alvin Sheeder, 73, of Adair, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home.
Alvin was born on the family farm in Adair County, to Elmer Donald and Nina Ruby (Christensen) Sheeder. He grew up in rural Adair County and attended school in Greenfield. He graduated from the Greenfield High School in 1964.
In August of 1965, he joined the US Navy. Alvin served until April of 1968 during the Vietnam Conflict.
On June 28, 1975, Alvin married Kathy Renee Uhlman in the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Adair, Iowa.
They lived and farmed in Adair County until 1988, at which time they moved to Adair. Alvin was the head custodian at the Adair-Casey Schools for 22 years, retiring in 2010.
He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Casey, a former member and trustee of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Adair and was a board member of Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Adair.
Alvin enjoyed welding, woodworking, fishing, deer hunting, taking care of his yard, gardening and helping his brother farm. After retiring, he also enjoyed his daily trip to Casey's to grab a cup of coffee and a lottery ticket.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law, Max and Beverly Uhlman; a brother, Robert; a brother-in-law, Darrell Lawson; and a sister-in-law, Wendy Sheeder.
Alvin is survived by his wife, Kathy Sheeder of Adair; three sons, Kirk (Kate) Sheeder of Coon Rapids, Minn., Brian (Lauren) Sheeder of Fontanelle, and Cory Sheeder of Anita; siblings, Shirley (John) Staggs, Patsy (Larry) Silvey, Kenneth Sheeder, Cindy (Mike) Nelson, Beverly (Darrell) Moore, Ardis (Francis) McGinnis, Louise Lawson, Michael (Suzanne) Sheeder, sister-in-law, Sally Sheeder; and many nieces and nephews.
Open visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday, May 18 at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Adair.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m., on Monday, May 18 at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Adair. As per CDC and Iowa Covid Regulations, the limit of people attending a funeral or burial service has been lifted. However, we must implement the six-foot social distancing between people attending the service.
Memorials may be left to family's wishes to be designated at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care in Adair is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 15, 2020.