Beloved mother and grandmother, Alvina Louise Peterson Rutherford, 88, of Silver City, N.M. passed away in Las Cruces, N.M. surrounded by her loving family on Monday, March 18, 2019.

One of nine children, she was born on May 9, 1930 on the family farm north of Atlantic, to Nels and Edna (Johnson) Peterson. She married Arnold Glenn Rutherford on Feb. 16, 1947 in Atlantic. There, they were blessed with five children. They moved to Arizona in 1962, residing in Tucson and other surrounding communities. She relocated in Silver City in 1991, where she resided up to her passing.

In 1993, she became a Foster Grandparent at Western New Mexico University Early Education Program, then transferred to Harrison Schmitt Elementary School. She had a total of 26 years of volunteering as a foster Grandma. From this program, she received the Volunteer of the Month award in January 2009. She enjoyed Grant County Copper Cowbelles and the Widowed and Single Person's Program where she loved visiting with her good friends. Alvina touched everyone she met with her kindness and sweet disposition. One of the greatest joys of her life was surprise party hosted by her family.

Alvina is survived by her children, Roger Rutherford (Cyndi), LeRoy Rutherford (Karen), Linda Sanders, Rick Rutherford (Mona) and Vicki McCauley (Jimmy). She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Alvina is also survived by her sisters, Clara Peterson and Betty Knight (Harry).

Alvina was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Ralph Peterson, Helen Peterson, Dorothy Wills, Maxine Carlson, Elsie South and Janette Cavannaugh; granddaughter, Brandy Rutherford; son-in-law, Raymond Sanders and partner, Gil Richards.

Visitation will take place on Sunday, March 24 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Baca's Funeral Chapels in Silver City. A Funeral Service will take place on Monday, March 25 at 10 a.m.at Calvary Chapel in Silver City. Concluding services and burial will follow at Memory Lane Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Joseph Gros.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to .

Baca's Funeral Chaps in Silver City, N.M. is in charge of arrangements.

