Amy Shimer

Amy Anita Shimer, 48, of Griswold, and formerly of Creston, and Aurora, Mo., died July 28, 2020, at her home in Griswold.

The family will greet friends on Saturday, Aug. 1 from 1 until 2 p.m. at the Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold, and then process from the funeral home at 2 p.m. for a Graveside Service at the Griswold Cemetery. Interment will be in the Griswold Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the family for a later designation.

Survivors include husband Eric A. Shimer of Griswold.

The Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold is in charge of the arrangements.

