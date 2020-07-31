1/
Amy Shimer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amy Anita Shimer, 48, of Griswold, and formerly of Creston, and Aurora, Mo., died July 28, 2020, at her home in Griswold.
The family will greet friends on Saturday, Aug. 1 from 1 until 2 p.m. at the Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold, and then process from the funeral home at 2 p.m. for a Graveside Service at the Griswold Cemetery. Interment will be in the Griswold Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the family for a later designation.
Survivors include husband Eric A. Shimer of Griswold.
The Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rieken Duhn Funeral Home
300 Main St.
Griswold, IA 51535
(712) 778-4315
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved