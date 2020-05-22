Angela (Harris) McCuddin, 64, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
Per her request cremation has taken place and no services will be held.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Angela's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 22, 2020.