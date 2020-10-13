1/
Anita J. Godwin
Anita J. Godwin, 96, of Exira, died Oct. 8, 2020 at the Exira Care Center in Exira.
Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m. at the Exira Cemetery in Exira. Interment will be held in the Exira Cemetery. Open visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 16 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira. The family may not be present during the open visitation.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Exira is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kessler's Exira Funeral Home
234 W South St
Exira, IA 50076
(712) 268-2662
