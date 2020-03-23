Home

Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
219 Oakland Ave.
Oakland, IA 51560
(712) 482-6243
Anita Marie Best

Anita Marie Best Obituary
Anita Marie Best, 81, of Oakland, died March 20, 2020 at the Oakland Manor Nursing Home in Oakland. She was born in Omaha, Neb.
A private burial will be held at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. An open visitation will be held at the Rieken Vieth Funeral Home in Oakland on Monday from 1-7 p.m. The funeral home is following CDC guidelines, and there will be a limited amount of people (10 or less), allowed in the funeral home at one time.
Survivors include her husband, Roger McMartin.
Rieken Vieth Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 23, 2020
