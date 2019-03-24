Ardath Lorene Euken, 92, of Atlantic and formerly of rural Cumberland, died Friday, March 22, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church south of Wiota. Interment will be in the First Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation with the family present will be held one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church. Open visitation will be available Wednesday, March 27, from noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Memorials may be designated to the First Lutheran Church, south of Wiota.
Memorials may be designated to the First Lutheran Church, south of Wiota.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 24, 2019