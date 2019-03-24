Obituary



Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church south of Wiota. Interment will be in the First Lutheran Cemetery.

Visitation with the family present will be held one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church. Open visitation will be available Wednesday, March 27, from noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.

Memorials may be designated to the First Lutheran Church, south of Wiota.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Ardath's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at

Ardath Lorene Euken, 92, of Atlantic and formerly of rural Cumberland, died Friday, March 22, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic.Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church south of Wiota. Interment will be in the First Lutheran Cemetery.Visitation with the family present will be held one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church. Open visitation will be available Wednesday, March 27, from noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.Memorials may be designated to the First Lutheran Church, south of Wiota.Roland Funeral Service is caring for Ardath's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com. Funeral Home Roland Funeral Services

204 E 5th St

Atlantic , IA 50022

712-243-5492 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Atlantic News Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close