Ardath Lorene Euken, 92, of Atlantic and formerly of rural Cumberland, passed

away Friday, March 22, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic.

The daughter of Robert Henry and Minnie (Landwehrkamp) Roesky, Ardath was born

Oct. 31, 1926, in Omaha, Neb. She attended Saratoga Elementary School and North

High School in Omaha, graduating with the Class of 1944. Ardath went on to attend the University of Omaha for two years before transferring to Immanuel Nursing School and graduating with her BSN in 1949. She was employed with the Visiting Nurse Association for two years.

On Sept. 21, 1950, she was united in marriage to Ray Euken at Redeemer Lutheran

Church in Omaha and they made their home northeast of Cumberland. They were

blessed with three sons, Roger, Randy and Russ. Ardath was a homemaker, raising her family and helping Ray on the farm. She raised chickens, tended a large flower and vegetable garden and enjoyed canning the produce. She continued to enjoy their farm home until moving to Heritage House in 2014.

Ardath and Ray were members of First Lutheran Church, south of Wiota. Ardath taught Sunday and Vacation Bible School and was involved in LWML and other functions within the church. She was also an active member of the neighborhood B and D Club (Bottle and Diapers Club, later becoming the Been There Done That Club) from 1950 until the time of her death.

She and Ray were known far and wide for their welcoming home and Ardath's great cooking.

Ardath also loved volunteering, was very active in Senior Citizens activities and received the Governor's Volunteer Award in 1990. Cheering on her sons and grandchildren in all their activities was her delight, whether sports, academics or 4-H. Her greatest joy was spending time with family.

She is survived by her sons, Roger (Rita) Euken of Cumberland, Randy (Jill) Euken of Lewis, and Russ (Jolene) Euken of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Eric (Stacie) Euken of Wiota, Carrie (Matt) Ohms of Anita, Bret (Katie) Euken of Chaska, Minn., Michelle (Steve) Myers of Atlantic, Alec Euken of Spencer, Marne Euken of Ames, IA; great grandchildren, Leah, Eden and Jase Ohms, Colby and Evan Euken, and Mollie, Claire, Luke and Leah Euken; sisters, Norma Laird, of Riverside, Calif., and Nadine Rives of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Euken; granddaughter, Melissa Euken; parents, Robert and Minnie Roesky; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ed and Marie Euken; sisters, Inez Roesky, Lucille Hoyt and Joyce Schulke; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Florence and Cliff Walstrom; brothers-in-law, Dr. Melvin Hoyt, Ken Schulke, Ed Laird and Aaron Rives; and nephew, Doug Walstrom.

Visitation with the family present will be held one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church. Open visitation will be available Wednesday, March 27, from noon to 5:30 p.m. at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 28, at 11 a.m. at the First

Lutheran Church, south of Wiota, with Pastor Mike Bodkins officiating. Interment will be in the First Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be designated to the First Lutheran Church, south of Wiota, Iowa.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Ardath's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at

204 E 5th St

Atlantic , IA 50022

