Ardell Thompson, 96, of Atlantic, died Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic.

Wilma Ardell was born on Feb. 20, 1923, in Longmont, Colo., the daughter of Arthur and Alma Rachael (Inhofe) Martens. She lived in Longmont 10 years, until her family moved to a farm in Edna Township, southeast of Lyman. Ardell graduated from Atlantic High School in 1940. Following graduation, she received Normal Training at Drake University in Des Moines and then taught six years in country schools south of Atlantic. Ardell later became a secretary in the office at JC Penney.

On June 20, 1948, she was united in marriage to Howard Andrew Thompson at the Presbyterian Church in Atlantic. The couple settled on a farm near Norway Center, and were blessed with two daughters, Ruth and Joyce. The family made Atlantic home in 1952. In the early 1960's, Ardell worked part-time at Albertson Cleaners until she started working full-time as a secretary at Walnut Grove; retiring after 16 years.

Ardell took every opportunity to be with family; starting when her girls were younger by helping with PTA and Girl Scouts. She looked forward to attending church at the Atlantic Gospel Chapel followed by Sunday family meals and having everyone joined around the table. Camping was a staple in the Thompson house. They were members of a local camping group and attended monthly meetings. Ardell enjoyed tending her garden, getting together with friends for neighborhood coffees, going out to eat and overseeing rental properties. She volunteered alongside Howard at various organizations.

Ardell is survived by her daughters, Ruth Turk of Lewis and Joyce Anderson of Atlantic; grandchildren, Colette (Stacy) Sternhagen of Cedar Falls, Rachael (Anthony) Christensen of Lewis, Andrea (Bryan) Ward of Altoona, Justin (Emily) Anderson of Atlantic, and Dr. Jason (Dr. Katelyn) Anderson of Rochester, Minn.; and great-grandchildren, Ashley and Austin Sternhagen, Kenna and Grant Christensen, and Isla, Jay and Ingrid Anderson.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard; and sons-in-law, Darwin Turk and Robert Anderson.

Open visitation will be held from noon to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 3 and 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Thursday April 4 at Roland Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 5 at the Atlantic Cemetery. Following the graveside, a time of food, fellowship and visitation with the family will be held in the Activities Room in the Heritage House Health Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Ardell's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at

204 E 5th St

Atlantic , IA 50022

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Ardell's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com. Funeral Home Roland Funeral Services

204 E 5th St

Atlantic , IA 50022

712-243-5492

