Arden "Leroy" Grieshaber, 71, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, from cancer complications (not corona virus) at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 22 at St. Timothy's Catholic Church in Cumberland.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for designation at a later date.