Arden "Leroy" Grieshaber, 71, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, from cancer complications (not corona virus) at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 22 at St. Timothy's Catholic Church in Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for designation at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care of Atlantic is in charge of Leroy's arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.