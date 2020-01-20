|
Arlene R. Raub, 94, of Audubon, died Nov. 11, 2019, at The Friendship Home in Audubon.
The Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Jan. 25 at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 25 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the First United Methodist Church in Audubon.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jan. 20, 2020