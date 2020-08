Arlene R. Wiederstein, 76, of Audubon, died Aug. 10, 2020 at the Exira Care Center in Exira.

A visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. with a time of remembrance and prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon at a later date.

The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

