|
|
Arnold Gude, 95, of Atlantic, and formerly of Elk Horn, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Allen Place in Atlantic.
The son of Elmer and Dagney (Leistad) Gude, he was born July 7, 1924, at his parents' home in Marne. He was baptized and confirmed at the Elk Horn Lutheran Church in Elk Horn. Arnold attended rural school in Audubon County, and graduated from the Elk Horn Community Schools in 1942. On July 25, 1943, he enlisted in the United States Navy. During his tour of duty, he served in the South Pacific and was honorably discharged on April 25, 1946. He purchased his first farm that spring and started farming.
On Aug. 1, 1948, he was united in marriage to Doris Jacobsen at the Elk Horn Lutheran Church. Four children were born to this union: Fred, Mary, Dave and Paul. Early in their marriage, they made their home in Audubon County until they decided to relocate and bought their current farm south of Elk Horn in March of 1955. He grew row crops and raised cattle, hogs, and chickens. He retired from farming in 2004, but continued to help his son Paul operate the family farm until he was 93 years old. Arnold and Doris enjoyed their home until they moved to Allen Place in January of 2019.
Arnold was a lifelong member of the Elk Horn Lutheran Church. He was also a member of the Elk Horn American Legion Post #322 for 75 years. A worker at heart, he knew how to pause and enjoy coffee with the guys every morning. He was a diehard Yankee Fan! That may only have been rivaled by his avid following of his kids' and grandkids' sporting events; he never missed a game and kept stats during the basketball games.
Arnold is survived by his wife of 71 years, Doris Gude of Atlantic; children, Fred (Diana) Gude of Atlantic, Mary (Denny) Moore of Maryville, Tenn., Dave (Pam) Gude of Harlan, and Paul (Annette) Gude of Atlantic; grandchildren, Frederick (Sara) Gude of Lenexa, Kan., Melissa Gude and her significant other Paul Perkins, both of Philadelphia, Penn., Jennifer (Elliott) Roberts of Bennington, Neb., Jill (Jason) Cloud of Fort Mills, S. C., Kelly (Ken) Richardson of Knoxville, Tenn., Laura (Brandon) Wall of Rosemont, Minn., Sara (Dan) Reznicek of Billingham, Wash., Jeffrey (Tiffanie) Gude of Atlantic, and Amanda Gude and friend Chris Petersen of Atlantic; 14 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Donna Gude of Elk Horn; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; mother- and father-in-law, Fred and Agnes Jacobsen; brother, Jerry Gude; sister, Betty (Ranald) Hansen; and sister-in-law, Alice (Egon) Simonsen.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 11 a.m., at the Elk Horn Lutheran Church in Elk Horn with Pastor Keith Menter officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, at the church.
Interment will be in the Elk Horn Lutheran Cemetery. Military rites will be performed by the Elk Horn American Legion Post #322.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Arnold's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 30, 2019