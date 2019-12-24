|
Arthur Frederick Westphal was born on May 10, 1935 to Bertha (Gosnell) and Frank Westphal at home in Adair County. He lived in Johnston for nearly 10 years and was formerly from Wiota. He went to be with his Lord and Savior on Dec. 21, 2019, at age 84. He received Jesus Christ as his personal Savior at the age of 17. Art attended country school and Richland Township School.
Art married Helen Lou Woods on Aug. 7, 1955. To this union two children were born, Brad and Leesa.
Art worked for a company that distributed magazines. He owned his own sanitation company and retired from a bearing factory in Atlantic.
Art enjoyed many outdoor activities including biking, fishing, going on picnics and traveling to the many state and national parks. Art and Helen Lou visited all 50 states. He also delighted in many camping trips with his wife and grandkids.
Art loved a good laugh and delighted in teasing others. He loved to be with people, eat pizza and win at games.
Art will be greatly missed by his son, Brad (Linda) Westphal; daughter, Leesa Lou Boston; grandchildren all living in the Des Moines area, Derek (Rachelle) Boston, Dylan Boston, Terra Lou Boston, Adam (Courtney) Westphal and Aaron Westphal; great grandchildren, Jayson Arthur Boston, Ezekiel Boston and Asa Jean Boston; sister, Marjorie Mattson of Johnston; brother, Larry (Liz) Westphal of Des Moines; sisters and brothers in law Richard (Judy) Woods, Marjorie Westphal; along with nieces, nephews and close friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Helen Lou; his parents, Frank and Bertha Westphal; mother and father in law, Lewis and Helen Woods; brother, Gerald Wesphal; and brother in law, Clare Mattson.
Visitation will be held from 4:30 – 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3 at Creekside Church at 2743 82nd Place, Urbandale. Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4 also at Creekside Church. Private family burial will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be directed to The Gideons International, Willowbrook Bible Camp in Des Moines, or Immanuel Mission in Arizona.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 24, 2019