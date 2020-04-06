|
|
Aurel Brown, 96, of Anita, and formerly of the Berea, area, died Friday, March 27, 2020, and preceded in death by Freeman Brown, 95, of Anita, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2015, both at Caring Acres in Anita.
Aurel was born on Feb. 17, 1924, in Greenfield, the daughter of Clifford and Vera (Brown) Harris. Freeman was born on Jan. 19, 1920, southwest of Adair, the son of Zort P. and Cora Brown. They both attended Adair-Casey schools; Aurel graduated with the Class of 1942 and Freeman with the Class of 1938. Following graduation, Aurel taught school near Eureka Center in Adair county, and Freeman enlisted in the United States Marines Corps on Jan. 5, 1942. During his tour of duty, he was in the Marine Corp Field Artillery serving in the South Pacific during WWII. He was honorably discharged on Jan. 4, 1946, and returned to home to help operate the family farm.
On June 4, 1946, they were united in marriage at the Berea Gospel Hall in Berea, Iowa. The couple made their home in Lincoln Township, southeast of Anita. They farmed many years where they grew row crops and raised livestock. Aurel was a homemaker, raised the children and helped Freeman with chores on the farm. Later, they semi-retired and made their home in Anita and continued their love of life on the farm helping their son, Mark with Brown Land & Cattle.
They were former members of the Berea Gospel Hall and later Sunnyside Bible Chapel in Atlantic. Aurel and Freeman were both devoted believers in the Lord Jesus Christ as their Savior. Aurel had a large vegetable garden, which she canned most of the produce she harvested, and was a member of the Anita Garden Club. Even in the day to day responsibilities on farm they each found time to relax; Aurel enjoyed playing the piano and Freeman fishing at local farm ponds. They were both avid readers and took great pleasure in taking time away from busy day to day life to get into a good book. Aurel and Freeman looked forward to the countless drives, walks, and picnics at Lake Anita State Park and traveling the United States together.
Aurel and Freeman are survived by their sons, Wade (Karen) Brown of Bellevue, Neb., and Warren (Linda) Brown of Franca, Sao Paulo, Brazil; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Nancy Brown of Anita; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
They are preceded in death by their parents and sons, Gail R. Brown and Mark R. Brown. Aurel is also preceded in death by her sister, June (Henry) Heimark and brother, Raymond Harris. Freeman is also preceded in death by his brothers, Zort A. (Addey) Brown, Bruce (Ruth) Brown, and Manly (Jerry) Brown.
As per their request, cremation has taken place and no services are planned. Their ashes will be buried together at the Eureka Cemetery, southeast of Anita at a later date.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Aurel and Freeman's family. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 6, 2020