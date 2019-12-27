Home

Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic
1804 East 7th Street
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-4111
Barbara Ann Andersen

Barbara Ann Andersen Obituary
Barbara Andersen, age 80, of Atlantic, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at the Allen Place Assisted Living Community in Atlantic.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery in Anita. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials to the family to be used per Barbara's wishes.
Arrangements are being held at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 27, 2019
