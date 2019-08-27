Home

Barbara "Bobbie" Harris

Barbara "Bobbie" Harris Obituary
Barbara "Bobbie" Harris, 85, of Greenfield, and formerly of Anita, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at the Greenfield Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Massena Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Massena Center Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Gideons International.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Bobbie's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 27, 2019
