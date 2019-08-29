|
|
Barbara "Bobbie" Harris, 85, of Greenfield, and formerly of Anita, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at the Greenfield Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
Barbara M. was born on Feb. 24, 1934, in Bridgewater, the daughter of Frank and Helen (Anthony) Barnhart. She attended school in Omaha for a short time during her childhood and later graduated from Bridgewater High School.
On Christmas day in 1951, she was united in marriage to William "Bill" Harris at the Church of Christ in Bridgewater. The couple made their home in Anita. Bobbie worked as a bookkeeper in Anita and also continued working at her parents' café in Bridgewater.
She was dedicated to serving the Lord; always open to sharing her faith with others. Bobbie and Bill attended Sunnyside Bible Chapel in Atlantic and later the Massena Baptist Church. She looked forward to services where she was able to play the piano; often playing from memory.
Bobbie and Bill enjoyed going out to eat and visiting family and friends. The couple wintered in South Texas for many years. Bobbie was an excellent cook; always making large meals. She loved to garden; canning and sharing a lot of her produce including apples and peaches from her orchard with others. Bobbie could be a "pistol" at times; always a go-getter and one to stick to what she believed, not to be swayed.
Bobbie is survived by her cousin, Jackie Day of Bridgewater; sister-in-law, Ardith Harris of Anita; brother-in-law, Herbert "Pat" Cooley of Papillion, Neb.; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Harris; parents, Frank and Helen Barnhart; parents-in-law, Earl and Elma Harris; brothers and sisters-in-law, Eugene and Barbara Harris, Donald and Arthadell Peterson, Larry and Barbara Harris, Ted and Rhea Harris, Lois Cooley, Lloyd R. Harris, and Daryl Harris; nieces, Judyth Hockney and Karlene Bruggeman; nephew, David "Jud" Harris; and great-nephews, Colton Harris and Kegan Meyer.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Massena Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Massena Center Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Gideons International.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Bobbie's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 29, 2019