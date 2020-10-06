Barbara Humphrey

Barbara A. Humphrey, 85, of Atlantic, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at her home.
She was born Sept. 4, 1935, in Agency, the daughter of Cleo and Karoline (Schaffer) Haynes. She attended the Griswold Community Schools, where she excelled in basketball. Barb graduated with the class of 1953. On Aug. 19, 1956, she was united in marriage to Dr. James L. Humphrey at the Methodist Church in Griswold. They were blessed with four children: Jim, Jon, JoBeth, and Jay.
Barb's family and friends were of utmost importance to her. She enjoyed family gatherings, pop-in visits and always had time for good chat and cocktails. She touched many lives with her giving spirit, sense of humor and wit.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Jon (Cindy) Humphrey and JoBeth (Jack) Jensen all of Atlantic; grandchildren, Heather (Abel) Martinez of McAllen, Texas, Chad (Lori) Steffens of North Liberty, Nicole Steffens of Atlantic, Jason Humphrey of Solon, Lindsey (Stavros) Printopoulos of Des Moines, Andrew Jensen and Jackie Jensen both of Atlantic; eight great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Barb is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James L. Humphrey; her sons, Dr. Jim Humphrey and Jay "Zorb" Humphrey; and her parents.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Atlantic Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Kindred Hospice for the loving care and devotion they provided to Barb.
Memorials are preferred to the family for a later designation.
