Barbara Lou Mewhirter, 85, of Atlantic, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Allen Place in Atlantic.
Barbara was born Feb. 11, 1934 south of Elliott to Gerald Ivan and Lula "Lou" Mae (Edwards) Milner. She graduated from Elliott High School in 1951 and attended the Commercial Extension Business School in Omaha, Neb.
On Aug. 10, 1952, Barbara was united in marriage to Joe B. Mewhirter at the Elliott Church of Christ. Thereafter, Barbara resided in Elliott while Joe served his country in the Korean War as a United States Marine Corps Sergeant. Upon his honorable discharge, they lived in California before settling in Maryville, Mo. in 1956 to start their family while Joe attended NWMSU.
Atlantic became their home of 59 years as Joe began his contracting career in 1960 with Barbara by his side juggling her many talents as housewife, mother, grandmother, bookkeeper and Joe's favorite dance partner. As they retired from the family business in 2005, Barbara continued to manage rental properties, the family farm and "Joe."
Barbara was a member of the Elliott Church of Christ and attended the First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. She was active in the Nishna Valley Shrine Auxiliary and a member of the Atlantic Golf and Country Club. Barbara's family and grandchildren were her pride and joy, her fondest blessings. She was "Grandma" to many. Living on the ranch brought many years of togetherness hosting family gatherings and endless holidays with relatives and friends near and far. Barbara's favorite pastimes were following her grandchildren's activities and their life journey through the years, shopping with her daughter and enjoying a glass of Chardonnay cheering on the Dallas Cowboys and Iowa Hawkeyes with her son.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Joe B., of 67 years; daughter, Cheryl Barry of Atlantic; son, Jeffrey (Deanna) Mewhirter of Northlake, Texas; grandchildren, Taylor Barry of Urbandale, Nick Barry of Los Angeles, Calif., Ashley (Cody) Davis of Haslet, Texas, Amy Deboard of Fort Worth, Texas; great-grandson Dylan Davis; sisters-in-law, Sharlene Milner of Montrose, Colo., Betty Mewhirter of West Des Moines; brothers-in-law, Jack Mewhirter of Madeira Beach, Fla., Jim (Martha) Mewhirter of Vancouver, Wash.; nieces, Kim (George) Wagoner of Atlantic, Darcy Garrison of Montrose, Colo.; great-nieces, Melanie Stoural, Stefanie (Matt) Gross, Natalie (Steven) Kay, Rachelle Wagoner, Halli Smith, Nevada Casias, Cutter Garrison, Cade Garrison; many special cousins, extended family and friends.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert Leroy Milner in infancy, Gerald (Jerry) Ivan Milner, Jr.; brother-in-law, Tom Mewhirter; nephew, Spencer Milner.
Open visitation will begin at 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 22 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, followed by visitation with the family present from 5 – 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 23 at the First United Methodist Church in Atlantic.
Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Barbara's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 21, 2019