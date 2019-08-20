|
Barbara Lou (Milner) Mewhirter, 85, of Atlantic, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Allen Place in Atlantic.
Open visitation will begin at 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 22 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, followed by visitation with the family present from 5 – 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 23 at the First United Methodist Church in Atlantic.
Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
Survivors include her husband, Joe B. Mewhirter.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Barbara's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2019