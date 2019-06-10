The world has lost a beautiful Angel. Barbara Slepsky, 54, of Mentor passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby.
Barbara was born Dec. 11, 1964 in Mount Ayr, Iowa the daughter of Paul and Louise (Priest) Calhoun.
She is survived by Gary; her parents, Paul and Louise; her three daughters, Dora Tavano, Sarah Slepsky, Darla Rosier; her siblings, Terry, Ronnie Calhoun, Sandy Kitzman. Also survived by five grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on June 10, 2019