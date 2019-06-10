Barbara Slepsky

  • "I remember how my mom and I would always walk to the rose..."
    - Sarah Slepsky
  • "So sorry for this family's loss. Rest in God's arms."
    - Lisa Andersen
  • "I'm so sorry to hear of her passing. I worked with her for..."
    - Jeannine Stemple
  • "Sorry to hear of your passing. Rest in peace my friend."
  • "My sincere sympathy to the passing of Barb.Rest peacefully..."
    - Cheri Pederson
The world has lost a beautiful Angel. Barbara Slepsky, 54, of Mentor passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby.
Barbara was born Dec. 11, 1964 in Mount Ayr, Iowa the daughter of Paul and Louise (Priest) Calhoun.
She is survived by Gary; her parents, Paul and Louise; her three daughters, Dora Tavano, Sarah Slepsky, Darla Rosier; her siblings, Terry, Ronnie Calhoun, Sandy Kitzman. Also survived by five grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on June 10, 2019
