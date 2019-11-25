|
|
Beulah Bertha Smith, the daughter of Sam and Fannie (Watson) Jensen, was born March 26, 1920, in Harlan. She died peacefully in her sleep, on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Heritage House in Atlantic. She had resided there for nearly two years, after being a resident at the Allen Place in Atlantic for nearly three years. She was 99 years old when she died.
Beulah grew up in the Jacksonville and Walnut areas. She attended country school with her younger sister, Irene, who at the age of 4, didn't want to be left home, when Beulah went off to school. When the family moved to a farm northeast of Griswold, the girls graduated together from Griswold High School in 1938. Following graduation, she worked for John and Rose Schnoor at the Arlington Hotel in Griswold. She was married to Willard Smith on May 28, 1940, in Maryville, Mo. They farmed in the Elliott and Griswold areas for many years, before retiring to Atlantic in 1983. Beulah was a member of the Central Church of Christ in Griswold and then later attended the First Church of Christ in Atlantic. Her life was always centered around her faith, her family, and her friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Willard, on Feb. 2, 1998; her daughter-in-law Mary Anne, on March 26, 2007; her sister Irene Shellberg and husband Bob; and her sister-in-law and brother-in-law Irene and Harvey Cocklin.
Beulah is survived by her two children, Dennis Smith of Atlantic,, and Jean Schuler and husband Reggie of Griswold; her seven grandchildren and spouses: Brian (Amy) Smith, Amy (Tom) Schendel, Cari (Jake) Christian, Matthew (Jess) Smith, Alex (Kristina) Smith, Traci (Chris) Thomason, and Mark (Kelsey) Schuler; 12 great- grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 11 a.m. at the First Church of Christ in Atlantic. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the funeral service. Lunch will immediately follow the funeral. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis, at 1:45 p.m.
Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Nov. 25, 2019