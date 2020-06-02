Benjamin "Bernie" David Jessen, 30, passed away May 29, 2020, from a complication with a surgery. He was born Jan. 18, 1990, in Atlantic. Ben is the son of Amy Hoegh-Maes and David Jessen. Ben was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic.
As a boy, Ben participated in the Boy Scouts and was a member of troop 54. He attended Atlantic schools and graduated from Atlantic High School in 2008. Ben attended Iowa Western Community College for one year before pursing a career as a tattoo artist.
Ben met his wife, originally Tara Cooley, in 2013 at the Fireside Lounge after asking her to buy him a drink for his birthday. Even though it wasn't really his birthday, they became inseparable after that night. They were married on October 31, 2018. It was on a Wednesday afternoon at the courthouse on their favorite holiday. Ben worked as a blanker at Mahle Engine Components since 2016.
Ben loved the arts. His favorite hobby was doodling on everything and anything he could draw on. He could tinker around in the garage for hours, and he also loved to go fishing and kayaking at the rock quarry. What Ben loved most of all was being surrounded by all of his childhood friends who became his second family. Anywhere they were is where he always wanted to be.
Benjamin is survived by his wife, Tara Jessen; his two dogs, Neville and Luna, as well as his cat, Matilda; his mother and stepfather, Amy and Joseph Maes of Atlantic; his father and stepmother, David and Laura Jessen of Atlantic; his niece and nephew, Tyler Sweeny and Kenzie Jessen; his maternal grandmother, Mary Hoegh of Atlantic, IA; aunt and uncle, Carrie Hoegh and Joseph Klages of Des Moines, and also Daniel and Tracy Moore of Vermont; cousins and their families, Jamie McBride, Jesse Moore and Kimberly Moore all of South Carolina; as well as many other extended aunts, uncles and cousins.
Benjamin was preceded in death by his brother, Anthony Jessen of Atlantic; maternal grandfather, Russell Hoegh of Atlantic; paternal grandfather and grandmother, Richard and Goldie Jessen of Omaha; and also paternal grandmother, Janet Fillinger of Atlantic; paternal uncle, Danny Jessen; and his paternal aunt, Patricia Hildreth.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m.– 7 p.m. with family present from 5 – 7:p.m. Tuesday, June 2 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 3 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic. There will be a private family burial in Oakhill Cemetery in Brayton, Iowa.
CDC guidelines will be implemented. A recording of the service will be available on Hockenberry's website later.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
As a boy, Ben participated in the Boy Scouts and was a member of troop 54. He attended Atlantic schools and graduated from Atlantic High School in 2008. Ben attended Iowa Western Community College for one year before pursing a career as a tattoo artist.
Ben met his wife, originally Tara Cooley, in 2013 at the Fireside Lounge after asking her to buy him a drink for his birthday. Even though it wasn't really his birthday, they became inseparable after that night. They were married on October 31, 2018. It was on a Wednesday afternoon at the courthouse on their favorite holiday. Ben worked as a blanker at Mahle Engine Components since 2016.
Ben loved the arts. His favorite hobby was doodling on everything and anything he could draw on. He could tinker around in the garage for hours, and he also loved to go fishing and kayaking at the rock quarry. What Ben loved most of all was being surrounded by all of his childhood friends who became his second family. Anywhere they were is where he always wanted to be.
Benjamin is survived by his wife, Tara Jessen; his two dogs, Neville and Luna, as well as his cat, Matilda; his mother and stepfather, Amy and Joseph Maes of Atlantic; his father and stepmother, David and Laura Jessen of Atlantic; his niece and nephew, Tyler Sweeny and Kenzie Jessen; his maternal grandmother, Mary Hoegh of Atlantic, IA; aunt and uncle, Carrie Hoegh and Joseph Klages of Des Moines, and also Daniel and Tracy Moore of Vermont; cousins and their families, Jamie McBride, Jesse Moore and Kimberly Moore all of South Carolina; as well as many other extended aunts, uncles and cousins.
Benjamin was preceded in death by his brother, Anthony Jessen of Atlantic; maternal grandfather, Russell Hoegh of Atlantic; paternal grandfather and grandmother, Richard and Goldie Jessen of Omaha; and also paternal grandmother, Janet Fillinger of Atlantic; paternal uncle, Danny Jessen; and his paternal aunt, Patricia Hildreth.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m.– 7 p.m. with family present from 5 – 7:p.m. Tuesday, June 2 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 3 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic. There will be a private family burial in Oakhill Cemetery in Brayton, Iowa.
CDC guidelines will be implemented. A recording of the service will be available on Hockenberry's website later.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jun. 2, 2020.