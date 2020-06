Berdine Chandler, 85, of Adair, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Community Care Center in Stuart, after a long health battle.Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 11 at Dalmanutha Cemetery, rural Casey.There will be no visitation.Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Adair is in charge of the arrangements.Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.