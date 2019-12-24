|
|
|
Bernard "Bernie" Owen, 86, of Audubon, died Dec. 11, 2019 at his home in Audubon.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be Friday, Dec. 27 at 10 a.m. at the Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Audubon. Inurnment will be in the Iowa Veteran's Cemetery in Van Meter at 2 p.m. Family visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 26 at the Kessler Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m.
Survivors include Bessie Owen of Audubon.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 24, 2019