Kessler's Exira Funeral Home
234 W South St
Exira, IA 50076
(712) 268-2662
Bernice E. Meurer

Bernice E. Meurer Obituary
Bernice E. Meurer, 94, of Exira, died Jan. 14, 2020 at Salem Lutheran Nursing Home in Elk Horn.
The Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira. Interment will be in the Exira Cemetery in Exira. Family visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Exira is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jan. 20, 2020
