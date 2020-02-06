|
|
|
Bernice Johansen, 101, of Grimes, formerly of Audubon, died Feb. 2, 2020 at Kennybrook Village in Grimes.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the First Presbyterian Church in Audubon.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020