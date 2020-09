Bernice M. Mundorf, 98, of Exira, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at the Exira Care Center in Exira.Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. with a funeral starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic, with burial to follow at the Atlantic Cemetery.Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic, is entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.