Bernice Martha Mundorf, 98, of Exira, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at the Exira Care Center in Exira.
Bernice was born Feb. 2, 1922, daughter to Marius and Nellie (Andersen) Goldbeck. She attended school in Ruskin, Neb., graduating in 1940. She married Willus George Mundorf on May 24, 1942. She and Willus lived on a farm near Blair, Neb., where they raised five children. In 1966, they moved to Atlantic, where they farmed, then later they owned and operated Mundorf Hog Market. They moved to Blair, Neb., after retiring in 1988, and then back to the Atlantic/Exira area in 2004.
Bernice was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Harlan. She taught Sunday School for many years. She enjoyed baking and cooking for her family. Bernice had a passion for music, was a talented pianist and played everything by ear. She loved to play for churches and nursing homes in her spare time.
Survivors include son, Steve (Paula) Mundorf of Atlantic; daughter, Linda (George) Briggs of Herman, Neb., and daughter, Carol Sparks of Overland Park, Kan.; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Willus; sons, Gary and Dennis Mundorf; grandson, Gary Mundorf; and great-grandson Jarrod Borsch.
Visitation will be held from 9 – 11 a.m. with a funeral starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic, with burial to follow at the Atlantic Cemetery.
Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic is entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.